When a Chennai dessert kitchen takes a savoury turn

The story begins with Keerthy Kiran, who founded the Sugar Brush back in 2018. Once a home baker balancing marketing meetings with batches of brownies, she had been thinking about what to add to her space when Abhilasha came along, the missing puzzle piece that completed the picture. Together, they gave the city another reason to step into their cheerful café. Known first for cakes and desserts, the duo has now taken a savoury turn.

Explore new offerings at Chennai's Sugar Brush

We first tried the lemon ricotta with mushrooms and pickled onions on sourdough toast. A dish that looks deceptively simple, it surprises with its layers. There is zest in the ricotta, earthy mushrooms folded in with spring onions, and all of it held together on a crisp base.