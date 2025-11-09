Singer LEO blends Punjabi music and UK Garage in new single, Gehriyaa

LEO, a name to reckon with in Birmingham, England’s vibrant music scene, is a rising star, who is redefining the sound of British global music with his groundbreaking blend of cultures and genres.

LEO’s Gehriyaa bridges cultures with UK garage beats and Punjabi fire

His upcoming single, Gehriyaa, which is all set for release on November 14, is a heavy-duty, high-energy track that blends the pulsating rhythms of UK Garage with the fiery passion of India’s own Punjabi music. And the result is an infectious, club-ready track that brings together catchy hooks, bold beats, and an unmistakable mix of LEO’s modern UK flow and Gurlez Akhtar’s powerful Punjabi vocals.

Throwing light on the song, LEO says, “Gehriyaa isn’t just a song, but it is a statement of unity and global creativity. I am not just making music. In fact, I am building a bridge between cultures. This track represents where the UK meets the world. It’s the next wave of our sound — global, raw, and real.”

Mentored by Apache Indian (popular British singer-songwriter and reggae DJ) and DJ Swami (a pioneering British-Indian music producer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist), two icons of cross-cultural music innovation, LEO has cultivated a sound that’s both deeply rooted and forward-thinking. Growing up surrounded by legendary artistes, it was only natural that LEO follows their footsteps and his journey reflects authenticity, ambition, and an unshakable connection to his roots. His music, too, coherently fuses urban, world, R&B, and Punjabi influences, churning out a brand-new style that resonates with audiences from Birmingham to Bombay.

With a number of international collaborations in the pipeline and growing attention from global audiences, LEO is likely to become one of the UK’s most interesting new exports. And more ore than an artiste, he represents a movement — one that celebrates diversity, rhythm, and unity through sound.

