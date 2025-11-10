Malaysian Tamil indie artiste Thivan Sreetharan’s debut single Last Bencher hits 1 million views

Malaysian Tamil indie artiste Thivan Sreetharan is revelling in a brand-new achievement, as his debut single, Last Bencher, has just crossed one million views. The young singer’s journey is far from ordinary. Until 2019, the youngster was a shy, underconfident boy who would become a bundle of nerves at the very thought of performing in front of a large crowd.
Interestingly, a dream in 2019 flipped the script completely for the youngster. He says that in the dream, Thivan saw his future self humming a tune and even writing lyrics for a song. It looks like the very vision propelled him to pursue his calling as an artiste. And now, Thivan has just dropped his maiden single, Last Bencher, the first Malaysian Tamil independent song to be released on Saregama Tamil (India). The music video has already taken the internet by storm, amassing over a million views within just a few weeks of its release.
Last Bencher revolves around youthful love and the thrill of college romance. Directed by Govind Singh, the video takes viewers on a nostalgic journey as Thivan revisits his college days, trying to win over his crush, who is played by Chandhine Kaur. While the video culminates with the young man seemingly winning her heart, a twist leaves the audience questioning whether this happy ending is real or merely a dream.
Thivan shares, “Last Bencher captures the innocence and magic of young love and college days. It’s a nostalgic journey back to those moments of crushes, silly memories, and first love. I wanted to tell a story that resonates with anyone who’s experienced those special feelings in high school. This track blends emotion, storytelling, and a touch of fantasy, and I’m thrilled it’s connecting with listeners around the world.”
Before venturing into music, Thivan shot to fame after he recreated a popular scene from Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai. The recreation went viral on social media, and Thivan also won praise from Arya, who played the lead character in the film, Kapilan. Thivan says that music is more than just a career; it’s about setting a new benchmark for Malaysian indie artists on the global stage.
