Malaysian Tamil indie artiste Thivan Sreetharan’s debut single Last Bencher hits 1 million views

Last Bencher revolves around youthful love and the thrill of college romance. Directed by Govind Singh, the video takes viewers on a nostalgic journey as Thivan revisits his college days, trying to win over his crush, who is played by Chandhine Kaur. While the video culminates with the young man seemingly winning her heart, a twist leaves the audience questioning whether this happy ending is real or merely a dream.

Thivan shares, “Last Bencher captures the innocence and magic of young love and college days. It’s a nostalgic journey back to those moments of crushes, silly memories, and first love. I wanted to tell a story that resonates with anyone who’s experienced those special feelings in high school. This track blends emotion, storytelling, and a touch of fantasy, and I’m thrilled it’s connecting with listeners around the world.”

Before venturing into music, Thivan shot to fame after he recreated a popular scene from Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai. The recreation went viral on social media, and Thivan also won praise from Arya, who played the lead character in the film, Kapilan. Thivan says that music is more than just a career; it’s about setting a new benchmark for Malaysian indie artists on the global stage.

