When the dance becomes a séance: Stephan Bodzin summons memory, music and emotion in Hyderabad

Few artistes in electronic music blur the line between rhythm and ritual quite as smoothly as Stephan Bodzin. His sets feel less like performances and more like experiences — sound turned into emotion, light into pulse. The German producer, known for his cinematic approach to techno, recently brought that intensity to A Night Where the Living and the Legends Dance Together at Quake Arena, Hyderabad, a performance that reimagined connection through sound and story. He sat down with Indulge to talk about honesty, evolution and the magic of shared energy.

Stephan Bodzin — The German techno maestro on emotion, memory and finding the human pulse within machines