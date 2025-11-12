Singer-songwriter Saurabh Tripathi brings his heartfelt show Mujhe Sona Hai to Hyderabad

When singer-songwriter Saurabh Tripathi walked into Ruth’s Café, Gachibowli, for his show Mujhe Sona Hai, there was an easy warmth in the air: a mix of caffeine, conversation and curiosity. The title made everyone chuckle, but behind the humour was a story of sleepless nights, relentless passion, and music born from life itself. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Saurabh talks about his show, musical journey, overcoming challenges and more.

Mujhe Sona Hai — but first, music

Saurabh grins when asked about the title Mujhe Sona Hai: “The show is titled Mujhe Sona Hai because mujhe actually sona hai, as I messed up my sleep cycle while juggling two jobs, music, and touring. I wrote a funny song with the same name during my radio days, and when I created this show, I decided to keep the title intriguing rather than preachy, as it makes people curious,” he says with a laugh that tells you he’s half-joking and half-serious.

For years, Saurabh dreamt of taking his music beyond his city, but he didn’t have the safety net. “I always wanted to do something like this, but I had nothing to bank on. I began trials of this set Mujhe Sona Hai in early 2025, and after receiving great feedback and making a few tweaks for personal satisfaction, I decided to take it on the road once I got a remote job and resigned from my on-site radio job,” he narrates.

Talking about the inspiration behind his music, he explains how every song he creates carries a piece of his own life. “I write from personal experiences, and all of my songs are personal. Some are entirely drawn from my own life, while others are inspired by real experiences, with a touch of imagination added to beautify or complete the stories that remain unfinished in reality,” he expresses.

That authenticity seems to be his currency. But even honest art needs direction; and for Saurabh, that came in the form of a conversation that changed everything. “The most memorable moment was a conversation with Gaurav Kadu, the frontman of Indian rock band Fiddlecraft, whose advice to become a ticket-selling artist rather than a viral artist completely changed my approach and helped me plan this India tour,” he recalls.

Talking about what keeps Saurabh going through tough days and creative lows, he admits that the journey hasn’t been easy. “Self-doubts and motivation dips are part of this journey, but many people have believed in me and supported me throughout. Knowing that I would disappoint them if I fail to reach my full potential helps me overcome every phase of self-doubt or lack of motivation,” he admits.

And of course, every artiste has a wish list of dream collaborations. “I’m a big fan of the Indian post-rock band Aswekeepsearching, and I’d love to collaborate with them whenever possible. When it comes to international artists, I’m really hoping to work with Alec Benjamin and Anson Seabra someday,” he says without hesitation.

What’s refreshing about Saurabh is that music doesn’t consume him entirely. He doesn’t hide behind the artiste persona; instead, he finds joy in being ordinary too. “I do a lot of things, such as creating funny content on Instagram and working as a rookie graphic designer. I love watching football and cricket, and when I’m not making music, I focus on other interests because I believe it’s important for artists to take breaks and keep upskilling whenever possible,” he grins.

And even though he’s performed on big stages, it’s the smaller ones, that tug at his heart. “More than bigger stages, I enjoy the intimate ones because I can connect with people while performing. In auditoriums, audiences often become invisible due to bright lights or distance. Though I enjoy that too, I could never stop doing these intimate shows,” he admits.

(Written by Darshita Jain)