Himesh Reshammiya Live in Concert: Capmania Tour returns with new India dates

After breaking records with consecutive sold-out concerts in Mumbai and Delhi, music composer, singer, and hit machine Himesh Reshammiya is ready to take his record-shattering Capmania Tour, produced by Saregama Live, to four major Indian cities.

Himesh Reshammiya unveils next leg of Capmania Tour across India for 2025–26

With three back-to-back sold-out shows—one in Mumbai and two in Delhi—drawing over 50,000 ecstatic fans, the tour now enters its next phase, promising the same electrifying magic, audiences have come to expect from the man who redefined pop culture for a generation.

The Capmania Tour will now travel from Ahmedabad on December 13, 2025, to Pune on January 31, 2026, followed by Ludhiana on February 14, 2026, and finally Kolkata on March 1, 2026, with tickets already gone live on BookMyShow.

A true trailblazer with a legendary catalogue of 2,000+ iconic songs, Himesh promises a power-packed night filled with chartbusters including Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Hookah Bar, and Dil Ke Taaj Mahal Mein from his recent hit Badass Ravikumar, along with fan favourites that have defined eras and emotions.

Sharing his excitement about the shows across the country, Himesh says, “The cap has its own fan base, and when it hits the stage, it’s a revolution! The love from Mumbai and Delhi was pure magic. The upcoming shows will be even more personal and powerful—an unforgettable one-on-one connection with my fans. Jai Matadi… let’s create history once again!”

He had said earlier, “Capmania is my first-ever India tour, and it’s not just about the songs—it’s about reliving the moments, the memories, and the magic we’ve created together. I can’t wait to feel the energy of my fans, sing with them, heart to heart.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, senior vice president, films & events at Saregama, adds, “Himesh is not just a performer—he’s an emotion. Capmania has surpassed expectations, and this next leg will elevate live entertainment to a whole new level.”

