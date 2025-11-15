Shreya Ghoshal’s unstoppable journey hits global stages as she announces 2026 tour

Shreya Ghoshal is taking her music to the world. The Unstoppable Tour kicks off in April 2026, spanning UK, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa and North America. Fans can expect a mix of her timeless hits, new compositions and reimagined arrangements — all wrapped in an immersive concert experience. From the soaring ballads that made her a household name to playful, experimental numbers that releal the evolution of her artistry, every performance promises to transport audiences into the heart of her music.
From her early soulful melodies to chart-topping numbers, Shreya’s voice has been a thread connecting generations. This tour is as much a look back as it is a leap forward — blending nostalgia with fresh sounds, tradition with contemporary. The shows are as much a look back at the journey that has defined her career.
The stage itself becomes a journey: sweeping visuals, intimate story telling and obviously her harmonious voice that travels across cultures. It’s a space that is going to bring her fans closer, reminding them of the sheer range and power of her voice.
“When I imagined The Unstoppable Tour, I wanted something alive, something that connects heartbeats across the world,” says Shreya. “It’s personal, it’s emotional — it’s a celebration of the people and moments that have shaped my journey. Each song carries a memory, each performance is a dialogue with the audience. That’s what makes it truly unstoppable.”
For audiences, this tour is going to be much more than a concert. It’s a passage through 20 years of music, a glimpse into the voice that continues to define eras and a proof that Shreya Ghoshal’s story is far from over. A reminder that music is both timeless and alive and that the journey of an extraordinary voice continues, breaking borders and hearts in equal measures.
Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.