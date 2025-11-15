Shreya Ghoshal’s unstoppable journey hits global stages as she announces 2026 tour

Shreya Ghoshal is taking her music to the world. The Unstoppable Tour kicks off in April 2026, spanning UK, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa and North America. Fans can expect a mix of her timeless hits, new compositions and reimagined arrangements — all wrapped in an immersive concert experience. From the soaring ballads that made her a household name to playful, experimental numbers that releal the evolution of her artistry, every performance promises to transport audiences into the heart of her music.

Two decades, one voice: Shreya Ghoshal takes her soulful music worldwide

From her early soulful melodies to chart-topping numbers, Shreya’s voice has been a thread connecting generations. This tour is as much a look back as it is a leap forward — blending nostalgia with fresh sounds, tradition with contemporary. The shows are as much a look back at the journey that has defined her career.

The stage itself becomes a journey: sweeping visuals, intimate story telling and obviously her harmonious voice that travels across cultures. It’s a space that is going to bring her fans closer, reminding them of the sheer range and power of her voice.