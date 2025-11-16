Justin Bieber opens up about rib injury after skateboard fall; 'everything hurts...'

Justin went on to share that he fell from his skateboard and landed on his hip. "Chat, I f***ing fell on my side on that Onewheel and landed on my [hip]. So, even singing, laughing, everything hurts", the singer said.

Justin Bieber is all set to headline Coachella 2026 along with Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G. The singer will take the stage on Saturday on both Coachella weekends: April 11 & 18, 2026 . Sabrina Carpenter will perform on Friday and Karol G on Sunday.

With this performance, Justin Bieber will take the stage of a major concert after he cancelled his world tour in 2022 to take care of his health after contracting Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The singer made the announcement on his Instagram revealing that the condition had affected his face and ear and that he was unable to blink his right eye. The rare disease had paralysed half his face at the time and Justin said that his body was telling him to "slow down".

In July 2025, Justin Bieber made a comeback with Swag, his seventh studio album.