Justin Bieber opens up about rib injury after skateboard fall; 'everything hurts...'

Justin Bieber revealed that he had quite a bad accident recently and was still in pain. The singer live-streamed his band rehearsal on Twitch for his upcoming Coachella headlining performance and shared his agony with fans.
During the four hour Twitch livestream, the singer was seen singing some of his biggest numbers such as What Do You Mean?, Purpose and others for his fans.
In the comments, one fan asked Justin Bieber how he had been doing after his brutal gall from his Onewheel electric skateboard. He said, "My rib hurts so f***ing bad, bro. I’m trying to play it cool, bro. This s**t is f***ing with me".
Justin went on to share that he fell from his skateboard and landed on his hip. "Chat, I f***ing fell on my side on that Onewheel and landed on my [hip]. So, even singing, laughing, everything hurts", the singer said.
Justin Bieber is all set to headline Coachella 2026 along with Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G. The singer will take the stage on Saturday on both Coachella weekends: April 11 & 18, 2026 . Sabrina Carpenter will perform on Friday and Karol G on Sunday.
With this performance, Justin Bieber will take the stage of a major concert after he cancelled his world tour in 2022 to take care of his health after contracting Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The singer made the announcement on his Instagram revealing that the condition had affected his face and ear and that he was unable to blink his right eye. The rare disease had paralysed half his face at the time and Justin said that his body was telling him to "slow down".
In July 2025, Justin Bieber made a comeback with Swag, his seventh studio album.