Oh Arya's Cupid is a sexy, percussive drill trip born in two languages
Oh Arya does not want to play it safe. The tabla player turned Desihiphop disruptor has dropped Cupid, a bilingual drill track that feels like a late-night spell — seductive, disorienting and impossible to shake off. Built on Cash Cobain-inspired drums and split between Hindi whispers and English bars, it’s a record that leans into obsession without apology. Shot in London with director Faces, the music video sharpens the fantasy with slick, moody visuals that mirror the track’s push-pull energy.
What moment or feeling sparked this track for you?
I’ve been listening to a lot of Sexy Drill music, especially Cash Cobain. I was flipping through samples one day and I had the whole idea jotted down and the instrumental finished in 15 minutes. I was with a friend at the time and I wasn't paying attention to them at all as I look back.
When you were producing it, what was the one sound or texture you knew had to be in the mix for it to land the way it does?
The one sound would’ve been the stab, where the kick sounds are - I’m very particular about my drums as I’m a tabla player and percussionist first, so the drums are fully intentional at every part of the track. You’ll notice some beat switches here and there too!
How much of your classical training still sneaks into your rap or production style, even when you’re going heavy and beat-first?
Tabla Bol/konakkol and rap has virtually no difference in my opinion, rap music uses words while tabla bols use musical syllables to communicate the same ideas. I typically sneak in percussions into my songs but I’m slowly incorporating more and more classical sounds like the sitar, Shehnai etc. You’ll hear more of it on my next track Jhaal which drops in January!
What’s one lesson you carried from the Indian hip-hop scene into your UK era?
I’m gonna quote Divine here - cement se nikala gulaab. Western HipHop is saturated, but my roots bring in the flavour it needs. A flower can grow anywhere with a bit of nurturing.
What comes next? Are you chasing a new mood, or letting this one breathe for a bit?
I’m letting my new sounds breathe for a bit. What comes next is an EP called Why2k, and a few more singles. I’m building my catalogue to be the best out of what Kolkata Rap has to offer.
If Cupid were a drink on a menu, what would it be and why?
Cupid would surely be a Pina Colada, maybe a red coloured one!
