Singer Lekka releases debut EP, One in a Billion, a modern twist on Indian classics

Lekka has just dropped her debut EP, One in a Billion. The singer, who is emerging as a name to reckon with in the music industry, is known for her singles, Kingpin, Kaabil-E-Tareef, and YOLO. Her debut EP, One in a Billion, features tracks like Haseena, Wet Dream, and Light another One, and they showcase her fearless experimentation and performance-forward aesthetic.

Lekka drops One in a Billion, a fresh spin on an Indian classic

Interestingly, each track in the EP takes a beloved Indian melody and reinvents it through Lekka’s signature dark-pop energy, lush production, and irresistible beats. While the single Haseena is a fierce recreation, which blends vintage vibes with Lekka’s bold pop edge, Wet Dream is a naughty bilingual track inspired by Lata Mangeshkar’s Mere khwabon mein Jo Aaye and is dripping with sensual charm.

Meanwhile, YOLO delivers a vibrant spin as it recreates Kishore Kumar’s timeless chartbuster Zindagi ek safar hai Suhana, mixing nostalgia with a club-ready rhythm, while Light another One stands as a powerful anthem echoing Duniya ne humko diya Kya, where Lekka’s commanding vocals soar alongside Kishore Kumar’s legendary touch.

According to the singer, she is not just revisiting classics but redefining them for a new generation. The EP pulses with energy, emotion, and pride, inviting the world to experience Indian music like never before. “We come from a country of a billion people, and this EP is a celebration of that spirit. One in a Billion reimagines our own favourite classics into a dark pop, sexy, and modern soundscape. These songs are part of who I am. Though the songs are nostalgic, they are made for 2025. It feels incredible to pay tribute to our musical legends while creating something brand new for a global audience.”

Her singles are said to represent a new generation of Indian artistes unafraid to sound global yet rooted in their cultural rhythm. With her seamless blend of Indian essence and global pop appeal, she continues to redefine what it means to be an Indian artiste on the world stage.

