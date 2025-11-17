Yo Yo Honey Singh announces global My Story World Tour, starting in Dubai

This announcement marks a defining chapter in Honey Singh’s illustrious career — his evolution from India’s biggest chartbuster to an international live performer. The My Story World Tour is a celebration of his musical journey — from the humble lanes of West Delhi to global superstardom — tracing the music, memories, and milestones that have shaped his creative evolution.

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares, “This tour is personal. Every song, every performance will tell a part of my story — where I come from, what I’ve learned, and what music means to me. Launching this journey in Dubai, the city that first gave my music an international stage, feels like life is coming to a full circle, with My Story World Tour, I’m ready to take my artistry to the next frontier — connecting India to the world stage.”

Dubai, a city that has witnessed some of the rapper-music producer-singer’s earliest international breakthroughs, provides the ideal backdrop for this historic launch. Having performed extensively at private concerts, high-profile award shows and filmed chart-toppers like Brown Rang and Loca, Honey Singh now returns to the UAE for his first-ever public concert — a global production of unmatched scale and spectacle.

Fans can look forward to a powerhouse performance featuring immersive visuals, a live band, special celebrity cameos and a setlist that seamlessly blends nostalgia with new hits. Each show will deliver a full-scale production showcasing his distinct blend of pop, EDM, Bhangra, R&B and Hip-Hop.

Following the grand kick-off in Dubai, the My Story World Tour will travel across continents, connecting Honey Singh with his global fan base. The initial list of cities includes Los Angeles, Chicago, Texas, Auckland, Singapore, Nairobi, and Paris, with additional stops to be announced soon.

2025 has been a milestone year for Honey Singh marked by creative reinvention and major successes. From launching his luxury lifestyle line Yo Yo watches to dropping his multi-artist album 51 Glorious Days, to embarking on Millionaire India Tour and unveiling his award-winning documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, the artiste has capitulated into a global cultural force.

The concert is presented by Blu Blood and supported by Dubai Calendar.