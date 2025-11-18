OutStation debuts Tum Se: A dreamy love ballad capturing first love’s magic

India’s young boy band OutStation has announced the release of their highly anticipated debut single, Tum Se, marking a significant milestone in their meteoric ascent. Under the visionary mentorship of Savan Kotecha—this five-member ensemble delivers a captivating introduction to their musical prowess.

OutStation unveils debut single Tum Se with stunning prom-themed video

Tum Se is a dreamy, cinematic love ballad that encapsulates the intoxicating rush of first love, set against the enchanting backdrop of a prom night. With evocative imagery of dancing lights, stolen glances and a perfect romantic crescendo, the acoustic pop earworm with its gentle, swaying rhythm weaves a narrative of the moment a boy finally wins the heart of his favourite girl.

The band collectively shares, “Creating Tum Se felt like capturing a universal emotion— that heart-pounding moment of connection every teenager dreams of. We poured our hearts into this song, and seeing it come to life with visuals from our prom night makes it even more special for us and our fans.”

Accompanying the single is a visually stunning music video, featuring curated montages from the band’s OutStation Prom event held earlier this month in Mumbai. These curated clips offer audiences an intimate glimpse into the electric fan engagement that have already defined the band’s burgeoning legacy.

In a fashionable first, the music video features the members sporting a stunning ensemble by Shantanu Nikhil, capturing the essence of Piazza Nova—where music seamlessly blends with lifestyle to reflect contemporary culture.

Shantanu Nikhil states, “Partnering with the OutStation, we channel an enthusiastic energy that embodies youthfulness, rhythm, and individuality, reminiscent of a modern prom night. Each ensemble showcases sharp cuts and modern accents, mirroring the dynamic personalities of the band members. These looks not only exude confidence and performance but also celebrate individuality, allowing every voice to find its rhythm and ensuring that each artiste stands in the spotlight. With Piazza Nova from SN by Shantanu Nikhil, self-expression flourishes, making design the vibrant language that defines each artist’s unique personality.”

Fresh off their electrifying opening act performance for global superstar Akon, OutStation continues to build momentum with this release. This single serves as a prelude to OutStation’s maiden studio album and a highly anticipated India tour, both of which will anchor their promotional cycle following their sensational launch earlier this year.

Tum Se is available across all major streaming platforms.