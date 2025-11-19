Mary Ann Alexander unveils Student Of Love: A lush ballad on the art of loving

Following her celebrated collaboration with Doja Cat hitmaker Linden Jay on Love Or A Lesson, India’s rising R&B artiste Mary Ann Alexander returns with her latest single, an exquisitely crafted ballad Student Of Love.

Mary Ann Alexander explores the depths of love in new single

Student Of Love, produced by the UK-based multi-genre producer Ceebeaats, wraps listeners in sumptuous layers of stacked harmonies and languid grooves. This is an immersive sonic tapestry. The song emphasises being in love as a never-finished lesson learned but rather one that is still in process. It requires vulnerability and patience; it talks of accepting and learning your partner’s rhythm. With imagery and metaphors of growth, it reflects upon past experiences shaping present connections. It is wistfully listening to the duality of doubt and clarity. With a lush and dreamy sound, the song celebrates dedication and the commitment necessary to take care of true love.

Mary Ann Alexander says, “Student Of Love feels like a classic slow jam to me. It is produced by Ceebeaats and the harmonies are stacked to create this lush, dreamy space, and I’m just riding the beat, singing about what it means to really learn how to love someone. It’s about dedication, patience and that commitment to show up for your lover in the right way. I wrote this from that place of realising love isn’t something you master. It’s something you keep learning, if you’re humble enough to. It’s about learning someone’s rhythm, language, and way of loving.”

The production by Ceebeaats sets up a tranquil sonic sanctuary where Mary Ann’s smooth, velvety vocals just float atop the melody. Her delivery manages to be sensual and sincere simultaneously, ushering listeners into a contemplative space where romance intermingles with emotional depth and conscious connection.

The comforting earworm further cements the reputation of Mary Ann Alexander for transforming complex emotional landscapes into relatable music, confirming her status as one of the most evocative storytellers in contemporary Asian music.

Student of Love is now available across all major streaming platforms.