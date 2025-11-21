East Coast Jazz Movement returns with global artistes this week

Gaby describes the experience within the set. “The set will move between familiar and unexpected. We are playing jazz and Latin standards but not in a fixed or traditional format. A mix of something you recognise and something new that grows out of it.”

The chemistry between the artistes is shaped by contrast, not similarity. Manukrishnan reflects, “Maarten, Gaby, and Moa bring their own histories and vocabularies into the mix, and it creates a shared space that feels new each time.” He adds, “The differences do not create distance, but possibilities.”

For Moa, the magic lies in the unexpected. “For me the most exciting part is the point where the music takes a turn that none of us expected.” For Gaby, jazz remains the most honest musical tongue. “Jazz gives room for risk and honesty in the moment. It lets you respond to what is happening right then without hiding. The language encourages movement and conversation.”