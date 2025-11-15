Nyima Vol. 1 brings women’s stories to the fore

Anjali Manoharan, a Chennai-based educator and artiste, adds that being part of an all-female lineup brought out genuine camaraderie. “There was a sense of sisterhood, not the performative kind, but the kind where you genuinely feel seen,” says Sahana. “Competition didn’t even enter the room. The energy was more, ‘If you win, we all win.’”

Anjali, whose song is deeply personal, says her track “is about addressing all my vulnerabilities and weaknesses and coming to accept them.” She adds, “It’s a unique song even for me, as it took me a while to come to terms with it.” As for what she hopes the album sparks, she says, “That would be about our musicality. Everyone has their own song and their own story, and I think it’s going to blend into a beautiful journey for listeners.”

For Sanoli, who is also behind the NGO Indie GRRRL, Femme Music is about building a long-term ecosystem, not just producing records. “The music industry in India lacks management skills, and there are many gatekeepers,” she says. “I hope this movement results in artistes feeling more empowered to put themselves out there and ask for help,” she says. “At the end of the day, Femme Music is about creating space, and making sure we never go back to a time when those voices were missing.”

Rs 300 onwards. On November 15. From 6.30 pm onwards. At Vinyl & Brew, Alwarpet.

Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com

X: @ShivaniIllakiya