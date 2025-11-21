NCPA announces a dazzling line-up for this year’s International Jazz Festival

The National Centre for the Performing Arts is set to come alive this weekens as the International Jazz Festival returns with a powerhouse line-up that promises three days of world-class music. With an eclectic mix of styles and celebrated artistes from across the globe, this year’s festival is designed to enchant jazz aficionados and casual music lovers alike.

NCPA unveils star-studded line-up for the 2025 International Jazz Festival

Opening night features the sensational vocalist, pianist and songwriter Peter Cincotti, a prodigy who shot to fame at 18 as the youngest artiste ever to top the Billboard Jazz Charts. Since then, Peter has graced iconic venues from Carnegie Hall to Olympia in Paris, collaborated with legends such as Andrea Bocelli, Ray Charles, and David Guetta, and appeared in films and television, including Spider-Man 2 and House of Cards. His performance at NCPA comes ahead of the release of his much-awaited new album In Color, set for early next year.

Day two brings a dual bonanza of extraordinary talent. Renowned bassist and vocalist Nicki Parrott, who spent over a decade performing with guitar legend Les Paul, takes the stage with her band. Nicki’s versatility has seen her perform at premier jazz venues worldwide and collaborate with icons including Randy Brecker, Michel Legrand, Paul McCartney, and Tommy Emmanuel. Her return to Australia has only enriched her artistry, making her appearance at NCPA especially anticipated.

Following her set is a high-voltage performance by celebrated guitarist Mike Stern and iconic drummer Dennis Chambers. Mike, a six-time Grammy nominee known for his expressive tone and dynamic range, remains one of contemporary jazz’s most influential guitar voices. Dennis, a master of jazz fusion and funk and a Modern Drummer Hall of Fame inductee, brings unmatched power and precision to the duo’s performance.

The festival concludes with Grammy-nominated bassist and composer Brian Bromberg, whose genre-spanning career and pioneering piccolo bass work have redefined modern bass playing. With over 30 solo albums and collaborations with artists from Stan Getz to Michael Bublé, Bromberg’s boundary-pushing artistry promises an unforgettable finale.

November 21, 7 pm onwards - Peter Cincotti

November 22, 6 pm onwards Nicki Parrott

November 22, 8 pm onwards Mike Stern Band ft. Dennis Chambers

November 23, 6.30 pm onwards Brian Bromberg

