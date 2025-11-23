Ashish Chanchlani drops party anthem Rum Rum Rum in the web series Ekaki

BLM Music, the creative entertainment label founded by choreographer–director Bosco Leslie Martis, has dropped its first music video, Rum Rum Rum, featuring YouTube sensation Ashish Chanchlani alongside the cast of the series, Akash Dodeja, Harsh Hrane, Sidhant Sarfare, Shashank Shekharr, Rohit Sadhwani, and Grishim Nawanii. The video, now streaming on BLM Music and ACV Studios’ YouTube channels, is positioned as the ultimate party and celebration anthem.

Ashish Chanchlani unveils party anthem Rum Rum Rum in Ekaki

Directed and choreographed by Martis, Rum Rum Rum is designed as a movement-forward visual experience. Interestingly, majority of the ensemble cast, are not trained dancers, but they fully embraced the rhythm and mood, bringing an infectious energy to the screen.

Bosco Leslie Martis, whose choreography on hits such as Kala Chashma, Bang Bang, Ghungroo, Tauba Tauba, and Jhoome Jo Pathaan has shaped modern Bollywood dance culture, is excited about his new venture. Talking about their maiden music production, he says, “Rum Rum Rum is our first music video under BLM Music, and I wanted it to capture the spirit of the label, which is movement, expression, and energy. Working with Ashish and the cast was a joy. Their enthusiasm brought the vision to life, and this is exactly the kind of collaboration I hope BLM continues to build on.” The visuals, combined with humour and energy-packed performance, give it the potential to become the next big party anthem.

The song is now available on all major streaming platforms, and fans can watch the official video on YouTube to experience the full ACV-style energy and lively celebration brought to life by Ashish Chanchlani and the cast.

Meanwhile, the web series Ekaki tells the story of an old, abandoned bungalow once owned by his uncle, known as Ekaki Villa. Filled with curiosity and excitement, Ashish and his friends decide to spend a weekend there, hoping for a fun-filled getaway. But what begins as a lively weekend party soon takes a dark turn. The villa hides a sinister secret, and it doesn’t take long for the group to realize that they are not alone. Strange occurrences and unexplainable events escalate, as an unseen paranormal presence turns their weekend escape into a chilling nightmare.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress