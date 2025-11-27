Bengaluru gears up for a live kirtan experience with Radhika Das
As kirtan artiste Radhika Das returns to India with a fresh wave of devotional energy, Bengaluru finds its place on his tour as a city deeply connected to spiritual music and mindful experiences. Known for creating warm, immersive spaces through chant and storytelling, Radhika brings a performance style that adapts to each audience with sincerity and presence. Ahead of his Bengaluru show, he speaks to us about the city’s thoughtful energy, how he prepares before stepping on stage and why kirtan continues to shape his life.
What led to the inclusion of Bengaluru in your India tour this year?
I’ve heard that Bengaluru has a beautiful blend of intellect and heart. Friends who have visited say the city is very open to spiritual music and meaningful experiences. People here are curious, reflective and keen to go deeper. Including Bengaluru felt natural because there’s a growing community that truly values mantra, mindfulness and conscious gatherings.
What should attendees in Bengaluru anticipate from your performance?
They can expect an evening that’s equal parts energy and stillness. We’ll chant, we’ll sing, we’ll breathe together. I aim to create a space where people can let go, feel safe and reconnect with themselves. There will be moments of high-energy call-and-response, softer meditative mantras, personal stories and that collective magic that only happens when a room of strangers sings as one.
Does your performance style adapt to different cities?
Absolutely! Every city has its own personality and emotional texture. Ahmedabad was joyous and expressive, Delhi was powerful and devotional and Bengaluru has this thoughtful, grounded vibe. I always tune into the energy of the room. The setlist, the pace and even the way I share stories all adapt so the experience feels personal to that city.
How do you prepare before taking the stage?
My preparation is mostly internal. I spend time in silence, chant japa and offer a simple prayer that the music becomes a medium for healing and connection, not ego. I also check in with my voice and the band, making sure the mood behind the performance is pure and focused. It’s less about warming up my vocals and more about grounding my intention.
How did kirtan become such a pivotal aspect of your life?
Kirtan came into my life at a time when I was searching for direction and identity. The first time I heard the mantra being sung collectively, something within me softened and it felt like coming home. Over the years, kirtan became not just a practice but the lens through which I understand life — a way to process emotions, build community and cultivate devotion. It shaped who I am today.
How do you integrate storytelling and music during a session?
Stories help people enter the emotional world of the mantra. Sometimes I’ll share a pastime from Krishna’s life, sometimes a personal experience and sometimes a reflection that emerged during meditation. The stories are short, gentle invitations that give context to the chant. When people understand the feeling behind a mantra, they chant with their hearts, not just their voices.
What influences your selection of mantras for each show?
It depends on the mood of the city, the audience, the time of day and even the energy in the space. Some mantras feel uplifting and expansive while others feel soft and introspective. Ultimately, I try to choose mantras that meet people where they are emotionally.
What advice would you offer to someone new to kirtan attending your show?
Come with an open heart. You don’t need to know the mantras or the meaning. You don’t need to sing perfectly. Just allow yourself to feel the music, the vibration and the atmosphere. Chant softly, chant loudly or simply listen. There’s no right or wrong — the mantra will do the work. The only thing required is sincerity.
INR 1,999 onwards. November 28, 7 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so