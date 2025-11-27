Bengaluru gears up for a live kirtan experience with Radhika Das

As kirtan artiste Radhika Das returns to India with a fresh wave of devotional energy, Bengaluru finds its place on his tour as a city deeply connected to spiritual music and mindful experiences. Known for creating warm, immersive spaces through chant and storytelling, Radhika brings a performance style that adapts to each audience with sincerity and presence. Ahead of his Bengaluru show, he speaks to us about the city’s thoughtful energy, how he prepares before stepping on stage and why kirtan continues to shape his life.