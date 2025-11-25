Ankit Shrestha reflects on his musical journey ahead of his Delhi performance

The subway years

For Shrestha, music has been less of a profession and more of an anchor. Growing up in Kathmandu, he scribbled songs without showing them to anyone. He played in teenage metal bands, discovered classic rock, and slowly realised he was absorbing sounds faster than he could classify them. “I think music shaped my whole personality,” he says. “It was always there, no matter where I moved. It has always stuck with me.”

In 2013, Shrestha moved to the US for college, studying classical music while wandering city streets with a guitar on his back and busking on New York’s subway platforms. “When I moved to the US, I saw a lot of buskers. I liked how raw and authentic they were in how they connected with people, and I wanted to do that,” he says.

Having never sung for most of his life as he had been a guitarist, he found his voice as a performer on the streets. “Busking forced me to sing — it was a challenge. When you’re on a New York subway platform, you have five or ten minutes to grab someone’s attention before they catch the next train. You have to convince someone with the first song,” he says, adding that those years of street performance toughened him as a musician far more than any concert could.