The Voice Australia 2024 winner Reuben De Melo set for India debut in Chennai

Chennai is gearing up for a one-of-a-kind musical evening as The Voice Australia 2024 winner and rising global star, Reuben De Melo, makes his India debut. The acclaimed Australian singer-songwriter will perform live for the first time at A Night with Reuben De Melo, promising a night of storytelling blended with global and local sounds.

Reuben De Melo brings reggae, jazz and fusion to Chennai in his India debut

“It’s my first concert in Chennai, and I’m really excited,” Reuben tells Indulge. “Every time I express myself through music, I’m never quite sure how the audience will receive it, but I love being free while performing. People love to dance and hear stories, and I hope the Chennai crowd enjoys that.”

When asked what fans can expect from the evening, Reuben says, “I’ll be playing some of my original tracks, accompanied by Ian on the cajon, which is a fantastic instrument. Expect a mix of reggae, jazz, and mashups. It’s going to be a vibrant and eclectic experience.” Later, vocalist Aishvarya and the ensemble will join in with a commercial fusion segment.

Born in Goa and now based in Western Australia, Reuben’s musical journey began at a young age. “My mum and dad, especially my mum, introduced me to music when I was very young. I learnt violin early on, but it wasn’t until 2012 that I started writing my own songs and investing seriously in music,” he reveals. His influences are wide-ranging, from Bob Marley, Johnny Cash, and Tupac to traditional Goan musicians like Lorna and Alfred Rose, as well as church hymns from his childhood.

Reuben credits The Voice Australia for making him a name to reckon with. “Actually, it was my wife Olivia who signed me up for the show. I’d never been part of anything like it before. She submitted my application, and before I knew it, I was on the show. I thought, why not give it a shot? The show put me in front of many Australian audiences and even the world. It allowed people to connect with my original music, which changed my life.”

On his current projects, Reuben shares, “We are filming a music video for a new song in India. I’m also releasing a track called I Believe in You early next year and collaborating with some local artistes in Mumbai and Goa for upcoming releases. I’d love to work with Raghav Sachar. He’s incredibly talented, and I think our styles would blend really well.”

December 3, 8 pm onwards,

At Radio Room, MRC Nagar.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress