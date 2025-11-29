Aadi Anant Festival returns with cross-cultural collaborations and tributes

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), has announced the 15th edition of its annual Indian music festival, the Aadi Anant festival. The festival remains a vital event on the cultural calendar, honouring the spirit of the guru-shishya parampara while simultaneously embracing creative rejuvenation and innovation.

Experience a cross-cultural and generational line-up

The 2025–26 festival features a celebrated line-up across four concerts: three hosted in Mumbai and one culminating in Chennai. The series begins in Mumbai with a first-time collaboration between two globally acclaimed maestros: percussionist Trilok Gurtu and vocalist Sid Sriram. Their performance, titled A Musical Melange, promises a cross-cultural journey that seamlessly blends Indian classical elements with global genres like jazz, rock, and R&B.

The second evening offers a rare glimpse into the enduring guru-shishya tradition with All in the Family: A Percussion Ensemble. This showcase features V Selvaganesh and his illustrious musical family, embodying three generations of inherited legacy. The ensemble of South and North Indian percussion instruments will pay a heartfelt tribute to the tabla maestro, Zakir Hussain, just two days before his first death anniversary.