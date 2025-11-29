Elon Musk to be a guest on Nikhil Kamath's podcast? Zerodha founder shares teaser

In the teaser shared by Nikhil Kamath on social media, the Zerodha founder and Elon Musk stare at each other while sipping coffee before they break into laughter as the camera pans to show the two sitting together at a table.

The video went viral and has garnered 4.4M views as of now with fans gasping at the unexpected collaboration. Nikhil kept the caption simple and classy without revealing too much. "Caption this", he simply wrote, tagging Elon's acount.

While most fans think it is teasing a possible appearance by Elon Musk on Nikhil's Kamath's WTF is? podcast, some think it might be an edited video hinting at something different. Either way, everyone is awaiting more details about what the video could be about.

"2 coffees, 2 billionaires, 1 room", one commenter wrote. Another one wrote, "why does it feel like AI?". "Can we buy spacex , neuralink , xAI shares on zerodha now ? Also will zerodha be the exclusive stock broker on Mars ?", another commenter asked. Another user wrote, "When billionaire meets worlds first potential trillionaire".

The WTF is? podcast by entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath hosts industrialists for casual yet informative conversations. The podcast is known for hosting high-profile guests and industry tycoons such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates, billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and more.