Singer Stebin Ben talks about his song Tera Khayal and what keeps him grounded

While we all love listening to music, it’s always a delight to discover the stories behind the voices we adore. One such artiste who truly deserves praise among today’s young talents in B-town is Stebin Ben. The Indian playback, pop singer, and live performer has given us some famous romantic numbers like Baarish Ban Jaana, Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, Baarish Aayi Hai and more.
And much to the listeners’ delight, he’s lent his voice to Tera Khayal from Baaghi 4. We caught up with Stebin to talk about the song, his journey, and everything in between.
How was the experience singing Tera Khayal?
It is a very special song for me. The moment I heard the tune; I instantly connected with its emotions. The lyrics are full of love and longing. I was approached by the Baaghi 4 team after they felt my voice would suit the mood of the song, and honestly, that trust meant a lot to me.
Who has been your biggest inspiration in the world of music, and why? What’s your personal favourite genre?
Honestly, I take a lot of inspiration from Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh. The way they have grown in the last decade, from doing smaller shows to now filling stadiums and connecting with millions of people, is something I truly admire. When it comes to genres, I’ve always had a soft corner for romantic songs because I feel they connect deeply with people’s emotions, and I love being a part of that feeling.
Your songs often go viral on reels and streaming platforms, but virality today is a double-edged sword. What’s your take?
A small clip of a song can travel to millions of people in just a few hours, and it helps an artiste reach audiences who might have never discovered them otherwise. For that reason, I do see virality as a kind of validation. But at the same time, music is much more than a 15-second reel. A full song is like a journey; it builds slowly, takes you through emotions, and leaves you with a memory.
An artiste’s life comes with phases of success and moments of failure. How do you navigate through these times?
What keeps me grounded is my love of music itself. I remind myself that I began this road because I genuinely enjoy singing. That is why I decided to take a leap of faith and came to Mumbai with just `20,000; and I did café shows. My family, close friends, and fans all play an important role in keeping me motivated.
