The second edition of Sitar Rama Rao Utsav returns with Shubha Mudgal

A

I’m excited to share the magic of pure hindustani classical music through my one-of-a-kind Indian cello! My musical journey is deeply rooted in the maihar gharana’s instrumental traditions and I’ve spent years exploring both the intricate vocal styles of khayal and the meditative depth of dhrupad aalaap-jor-jhala. Thirty years ago, my guru gave me a beautiful challenge: to find my own voice within the cello and create a style that honours both the instrument and the tradition. What I love most about this music is its living, breathing nature — I never decide in advance exactly which ragas or compositions I’ll perform. The time of day, the energy in the room, the mood of the moment — these all guide my choices. For this concert, I want to take you on a journey through the timeless repertoire that meant so much to my late father-in-law Rama Rao. This is the music that called to him so powerfully that he left the security of his engineering studies in Bengaluru and travelled to Delhi to study the art form with his guru, choosing the uncertain path of a classical musician.