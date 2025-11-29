The second edition of Sitar Rama Rao Utsav returns with Shubha Mudgal

The second edition of the Sitar Rama Rao Utsav returns following the success of its inaugural year to celebrate the life and musical legacy of pandit NR Rama Rao, one of Karnataka’s most distinguished sitarists. The festival promises an impressive line-up of acclaimed musicians, including padma shri singer and composer Shubha Mudgal and Saskia Rao-de Haas performing on the Indian cello, accompanied by renowned tabla maestros Aneesh Pradhan, Ishaan Ghosh and Sudhir Nayak on harmonium.
The event will also present a special sitar ensemble, a tradition initiated by Rama Rao with his disciples. This year marks the introduction of the Sitar Ramarao Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring outstanding contributions to society and the arts, with the inaugural recognition bestowed upon P Sriram, founder and chairman of the Bangalore Kidney Foundation. Ahead of the festival, we speak to the curator and the artistes performing at the festival to know more about what music enthusiasts can expect.
Whatcan we expect from the second edition of Sitar Rama Rao Utsav?
The second edition promises another new dimension to what we started off last year. This year we have two leading women artistes performing — Saskia Rao-de Haas on her Indian cello and Shubha Mudgal presenting khayal and thumri gayaki. They are accompanied by some amazing musicians such as Aneesh Pradhan and Ishaan Ghosh on tabla and pandit Sudhir Nayak on harmonium. We are also very excited to start the evening with a very special sitar ensemble of disciples of my father with my sister, also a sitarist — Sadhana Jayaram — leading the ensemble.
How has it evolved since the last edition?
The first edition was a grand success and this inspired us to want to add more meaningful things to make this utsav special to the rasikas of Bengaluru. We have instituted a Lifetime Achievement Award i n m y father’s name to recognise other artists and people from other walks of life who are supportive of arts and culture.
Tell us a bit about the sitar ensemble and what they will be presenting this year?
My father was known to be instrumental for a variety of things. One of them was his concerts with his disciples in a huge ensemble form. To continue this tradition, I have composed a very special composition based on raga madhuvanti that also happened to be the name of our home where we grew up. It’s a very special moment for all of us to be able to present at the second edition of Sitar Ramarao Utsav to celebrate the life and music of my father whose contribution to the cultural fibre of Karnataka is so vast and unique.
Let us in on your presentations planned for the utsav ?
I’m excited to share the magic of pure hindustani classical music through my one-of-a-kind Indian cello! My musical journey is deeply rooted in the maihar gharana’s instrumental traditions and I’ve spent years exploring both the intricate vocal styles of khayal and the meditative depth of dhrupad aalaap-jor-jhala. Thirty years ago, my guru gave me a beautiful challenge: to find my own voice within the cello and create a style that honours both the instrument and the tradition. What I love most about this music is its living, breathing nature — I never decide in advance exactly which ragas or compositions I’ll perform. The time of day, the energy in the room, the mood of the moment — these all guide my choices. For this concert, I want to take you on a journey through the timeless repertoire that meant so much to my late father-in-law Rama Rao. This is the music that called to him so powerfully that he left the security of his engineering studies in Bengaluru and travelled to Delhi to study the art form with his guru, choosing the uncertain path of a classical musician.
What are you looking forward to at the event?
This festival holds such a special place in my heart! My husband dreamed of creating the Sitar Ramarao Utsav to honour his father’s incredible musical legacy and bring to g ether his students and family in a celebration of connection and community. The energy and enthusiasm from the audience has been overwhelming — seeing everyone’s excitement for the second edition fills me with joy! I’m especially thrilled to hear the legendary Shubha Mudgal perform and I can’t wait for the premiere of Madhuvanti — it’s a beautiful tribute and the sitar ensemble brings it to life so magnificently.