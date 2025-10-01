John Mayer coming to India; find out Mumbai tour details

The tickets for the Mumbai concert will be available on BookMyShow. An exclusive pre-sale for RuPay credit card holders will take place on October 12, 2025. The general on sale tickets can be brought October 13, 2025 onwards.

John Mayer's India trip adds to the illustrious lineup of western bands and musicians who have performed in the country recently or are set to perform soon, such as Coldplay, Dua Lipa, U2, Ed Sheeran, Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5 and Post Malone.

has a key role to play in bringing the artists to India. Naman Pugalia, the chief business officer of live events at the ticketing platform BookMyShow said, "John Mayer’s debut performance in India represents a significant cultural milestone and reflects how far live music has come in this country".

As fans in India prepare for John Mayer's much-awaited performance in India, Travis Scott's India tour is all set to begin in Delhi this October 18. He will perform in Mumbai on November 19, 2025.