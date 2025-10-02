Pandit Chhannulal Mishra passes away

Pandit Channulal Mishra was born on August 3, 1936, in Harirpur village of Azamgarh district in Uttar Pradesh. Initially trained by his father, he went on to receive training under Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan, an exponent of the Kirana gharana.

Following his demise, the classical singer's daughter, Namrata Mishra, said, "He breathed his last at 4:15 am this morning at our residence in Ganga Darshan Colony, Mirzapur. He had been unwell for a long time. His last rites will be performed at Manikarnika Ghat this evening".

Renowned musicians have paid their tributes for the singer who had left a mark on Indian Classical music. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his condolences via social media saying, "I am deeply saddened by the passing away of the renowned classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra".

He added, "He dedicated his entire life to enriching Indian art and culture. He made an invaluable contribution to popularizing classical music and establishing Indian traditions on the world stage".

Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and in 2020, he was conferred the Padma Vibhushan title. A recipient of the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, he also won the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Naushad Award and the Yash Bharti Award.