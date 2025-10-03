5 music instruments that are harder to learn if you’re an adult

Considering learning a musical instrument? It’s a wonderful idea. Research indicates learning to play music as an adult can enhance memory, decrease stress and even improve problem-solving abilities. But although many wish to become a virtuoso musician, some instruments have a more challenging learning curve than others, particularly for adults. The dexterity, physical endurance and sheer discipline involved can seem intimidating when you’re no longer a child wonder.
So if you’re an adult beginner with your eye on a new hobby, you might want to consider the five instruments that consistently top the “hardest to learn” lists.
Violin
The violin is famously hard. Without the help of frets for your fingers, you’re forced to use muscle memory and a sensitive ear for pitch in order to sound right. Learning proper hand positioning and bowing at the same time is a colossal coordination challenge.
Drums
The drums take a tremendous amount of limb independence. You are required to coordinate various rhythms using your hands and feet simultaneously, frequently on different stations of the kit. It is an all-body exercise that tests your physical and mental endurance.
French horn
French horn is a lovely but moody brass instrument. Its tiny mouthpiece and lengthy tubing render intonation extremely difficult. The smallest variation in your breath pressure or lips can alter the note entirely, requiring a near-superhuman amount of control.
Bagpipes
The bagpipes are a special challenge. You have to have steady, even air pressure in the bag in one arm while playing melody on the chanter with your fingers. It takes immense lung capacity and arm strength, not to mention becoming adept at the complicated grace notes.
Harp
The harp is physically and technically demanding. With 47 strings maximum and several pedals to coordinate, coordination is the name of the game. There's no trick you can use to get a good sound on this instrument; you have to acquire perfect form and hand relaxation in order to play a rich tone.
Don’t be discouraged by this though. The payoff for being able to master a challenging instrument is huge. Although the process will be infuriating at times, the feeling of pride you’ll have when you finally get to play that first piece is well worth it. It is never too late to begin.