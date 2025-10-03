5 music instruments that are harder to learn if you’re an adult

Considering learning a musical instrument? It’s a wonderful idea. Research indicates learning to play music as an adult can enhance memory, decrease stress and even improve problem-solving abilities. But although many wish to become a virtuoso musician, some instruments have a more challenging learning curve than others, particularly for adults. The dexterity, physical endurance and sheer discipline involved can seem intimidating when you’re no longer a child wonder.

So if you’re an adult beginner with your eye on a new hobby, you might want to consider the five instruments that consistently top the “hardest to learn” lists.

A late start? These instruments are not for the faint of heart

Violin

The violin is famously hard. Without the help of frets for your fingers, you’re forced to use muscle memory and a sensitive ear for pitch in order to sound right. Learning proper hand positioning and bowing at the same time is a colossal coordination challenge.

Drums

The drums take a tremendous amount of limb independence. You are required to coordinate various rhythms using your hands and feet simultaneously, frequently on different stations of the kit. It is an all-body exercise that tests your physical and mental endurance.