Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs pauses world tour after cancer diagnosis

British rock band Oasis' founding member and guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs is taking a break from the Oasis Live ’25 World Tour, which kicked off on July 4 in Cardiff, Wales, to look after his health. Paul recently let his fans know about his cancer diagnosis.

In an Instagram post, Paul wrote that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year, but fortunately, he is responding well to treatment, so he might still be able to join the later half of the tour. However, Paul would have to take a planned break, meaning he would miss his gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.

"I'm really sad to be missing these shows but I'm feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America. Have an amazing time if you're going this month and I'll see you back onstage with the band in November," he added. The band’s next stop after Paul's ’ break will be in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 15 and 16.