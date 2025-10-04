Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs pauses world tour after cancer diagnosis

British rock band Oasis' founding member and guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs is taking a break from the Oasis Live ’25 World Tour, which kicked off on July 4 in Cardiff, Wales, to look after his health. Paul recently let his fans know about his cancer diagnosis.
In an Instagram post, Paul wrote that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year, but fortunately, he is responding well to treatment, so he might still be able to join the later half of the tour. However, Paul would have to take a planned break, meaning he would miss his gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.
"I'm really sad to be missing these shows but I'm feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America. Have an amazing time if you're going this month and I'll see you back onstage with the band in November," he added. The band’s next stop after Paul's ’ break will be in Buenos Aires, Argentina on November 15 and 16.
This isn't the first time someone from the iconic rock band took a break. Last time, Noel Gallagher left the band in 2009, after being unable to work with his brother, Liam due to headed sibling rivalry. In fact, tensions between them were so high that they could not even sit through a full interview without bickering.
So, it the news of their reunion came as a massive delight and surprise to fans. The announcement came on August 27 that Oasis would host their upcoming shows in the UK and Ireland, from July 2025, adding the possibility of a tour outside of Europe as well.
However, given their notorious past of scrapping shows over trivial spats and walking off stage mid-performance, fans can’t help but worry about how the new tour will play out.
Still, whether or not the Gallagher brothers have truly buried the hatchet, a reported $530 million payout might just be enough to silence any lingering feud.
