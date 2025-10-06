Do you think Cyndi Lauper's son Dex Lauper might just be pop’s next great wild card?

When your mother is Cyndi Lauper, pop’s eternal rebel yell in neon tights, your life can go one of two ways: either you hide in a cubicle and pretend Girls Just Wanna Have Fun never happened, or you pick up the mic and turn that legacy into your own noise. Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper, a.k.a. Dex Lauper, chose the latter.

A legacy this loud isn’t easy to outgrow, but Dex Lauper might just be onto something

Dex was born in 1997 to Cyndi Lauper and actor David Thornton. He grew up backstage surrounded by eyeliner, chaos, and lots of Grammy hardware. But he didn't chase 80s synth-pop ghosts, he took a hard left into rap and hip-hop, where the beats are obviously darker, the bass heavier, and the emotions less sugarcoated. Think: Brooklyn edges with LA aspirations. His music can be found on multiple streaming platforms and has a lot of introspective lyricism with street-born swagger. He has already collaborated with artists like G-Eazy and Trippie Redd, carving out a space somewhere between emo rap and alt hip-hop.