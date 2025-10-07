Karan Aujla announces new world tour: Will be celebration of P-Pop’s rich heritage, global appeal

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has announced a new world tour in support of his groundbreaking third studio album ‘P-pop culture’ and said that it will be a celebration of the genre’s rich heritage and global appeal.

All you need to know about Karan Aujla’s upcoming world tour

Karan will kick off his world tour with his previously announced performance in Abu Dhabi on November 29, before traveling to the US, Europe, Asia, Canada and UK throughout 2026.

Karan said in a statement “P-POP CULTURE represents not just a collection of songs but a cultural revolution, an invitation for the world to experience the vibrancy of Punjabi music and culture.”

P-pop stands for Punjabi pop and Karan promises the tour will be fuelled with “love and nostalgia”.