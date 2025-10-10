Sid Sriram on what to expect from his first-ever homecoming India tour!

A

It’s going to be slightly different. These shows are going to spotlight my hits in the context of films, everything from the beginning in 2012 all the way up to now. I think, what it will really do is give people a sense of the journey, from where we started to where we are now and take them on this whole arc. So, it’ll be primarily my film hits. Depending on the city, the languages will shift. We also love reinterpreting songs I grew up listening to from the ’90s. Some of my favourites to reinterpret are songs such as Pudhu Vellai Mazhai from Roja. Just different songs I’ve fallen in love with over the years, doing cool remixes of them. Then some of my original English repertoire as well. There are points of high tension and big release, moments of going all out rocking and then times where it’s just a gui - tarist and me singing.