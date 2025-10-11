Aparshakti Khurana joins forces with Karan Malhotra for a new romantic ballad, Sundaa Raavan

The song has quickly resonated with listeners, trending across major streaming platforms and surpassing two million organic views on YouTube within a day of its release.

Speaking about the creation and collaboration, Karan Malhotra shared his inspiration: “Creating Sundaa Raavan was about capturing the carefree feeling of not just falling in love, but being in love every day. In a world of fleeting romances, this song is about the calm and ease of being with that one special person.” He added, “Working with Apar (Aparshakti Khurana) was a pleasure — I’ve always been a fan of his voice, and I knew this song had to be with him.”

Aparshakti Khurana echoed the sentiment, stating, “Working with Karan was a breezy and wholesome experience. The song just clicked for us, and the love with which it was created truly reflects in it.”

While Sundaa Raavan marks Karan Malhotra's first independent release, he is a prominent name in advertising, known for composing hundreds of jingles, including the viral CRED Venkaboys anthem. He also served as the music director for the film Babli Bouncer. The new song features lyrics penned by Karan himself alongside Amar Jalal.