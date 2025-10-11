Sway to the beats of the Jazz Weekender Festival kicking off today in New Delhi

“Nowadays, everybody is going after the headliner,” says Tanish Thakker, co-founder of Jazz Weekender. “We’re not chasing big names. Our idea is to present multiple headliners—artists who may not be massive yet but are exceptional in their craft. There’s so much unexplored jazz talent in India, and we want to give them a space to shine.”

Started in 2022, Jazz Weekender—curated by music collectives boxout.fm, Wild City, Gatecrash, and Jazz in India—was envisioned as a home for jazz in all its evolving forms, from classic swing to electronic and rap-jazz fusion. “It’s a space that celebrates both the classic ’70s and ’80s sound and the new-age jazz scene,” Thakker adds. “It’s not just about nostalgia, it’s about what jazz can become next.”