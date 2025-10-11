Indian Sneaker Festival to make grand Mumbai debut with star-studded line-up

Sneakerheads and street culture enthusiasts rejoice! After a series of successes in New Delhi and Gurugram, the Indian Sneaker Festival (ISF) is set to make a bold and exhilarating debut in Mumbai on December 6 and 7, 2025 for its landmark seventh edition.

Tyla, Lil Yachty, Charlotte de Witte and Alok to light up ISF Mumbai 2025

This momentous debut promises to be the festival’s most ambitious musical undertaking. ISF Mumbai 2025 will serve as a confluence of creativity, community and culture with the vision of becoming the biggest fashion-forward youth gathering of the year. The meticulously curated two-day affair will be anchored by an unparalleled assemblage of artists performing across two stages, including global chart-toppers and genre pioneers.

Promising a celebration that captures the essence of India’s burgeoning pop culture landscape, the multi-genre artist line-up will showcase an exciting convergence of international and Indian talent, creating an inclusive platform where global sound and local culture will collide.

As part of the two-day festivities, festival-goers will get to enjoy electrifying performances from headliners such as Grammy-winning Afrobeats sensation Tyla, American rap superstar and cultural innovator Lil Yachty, Belgian techno queen Charlotte de Witte and superstar DJ and producer Alok, who will premiere his visionary ‘Keep Art Human’ project. The international lineup will be further strengthened by a techno contingent featuring the avant-garde sounds of titans Pan-Pot and Nicole Moudaber, alongside electronic music tastemakers Magdalena and Cristoph.

Rounding out the homegrown bill, leading hip-hop heavyweight KR$NA with his commanding stage presence, raw emotional delivery and masterful lyrical execution will deliver his socially conscious anthems. Representing a generation rewriting the contemporary music playbook, genre-bending star Kayan will sample an intoxicating indie-pop-meets-dance music live set while the up-and-coming rapper Baby Jean will drop his hard-hitting bars over infectious beats.

Nikunj Duggal, Co-Founder, Indian Sneaker Festival states, “The Indian Sneaker Festival emerged from a vision to unify India’s sneaker and streetwear community. Over the past six years, our growth has been extraordinary, making the introduction of ISF to Mumbai audiences a natural progression for us. The inaugural edition signifies more than just expansion; it paves the way for a new cultural cornerstone in the city, combining music, fashion, food, art and community under one roof. This festival represents the biggest cultural weekend for Gen Z and young millennials in India, setting a new standard for live events. Following the Mumbai debut, we will also present our Delhi edition on the 20th and 21st of December 2025, further solidifying our national presence.”

Tyla states, “I’m thrilled to be part of the Indian Sneaker Festival. It’s incredible to see such a vibrant landscape dedicated to sneaker and street culture in India. I look forward to connecting with all my fans in India for the very first time.” While Lil Yachty says, “I look forward to performing in India and celebrating creativity, community and culture with everyone at the Indian Sneaker Festival. This is my first time in the country, and I’m stoked!”

Central to the ISF experience is its foundational commitment to sneaker and streetwear culture. The Mumbai debut will feature some of the 60 hottest global and homegrown lifestyle brands such as New Balance, Foot Locker, Fila, Puma, Comet, Gully Labs, Natty Garb, Deadbear, Chapter2, Kilogram showcasing a dazzling array of sneakers, streetwear labels and exclusive limited-edition drops available only at the festival. This vibrant marketplace will serve as a haven for sneakerheads and fashion aficionados, offering interactive experiences such as sneaker customisations and live art activations that invite attendees to engage directly with the culture of innovation, creative expression, and individuality.

Featuring a selection of the city’s most revered food pop-ups, the festival experience will embrace a diverse range of epicurean delights. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in the city’s finest culinary heritage, from iconic street food classics that capture the essence of Mumbai to modern fusion kitchens pushing the boundaries of flavours, along with live cocktail bars and bespoke beverage zones ensuring a non-stop flow of refreshment.

The event is produced and promoted by Trix Entertainment.

Tickets start at INR 3,999. Available online.

At at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex.