Ed Sheeran joins Santhosh Narayanan, Dhee and Hanumankind for new track

Every once in a while, the music gods throw a dart at a world map and hit pure magic. This week’s surprise bullseye? A collaboration between Ed Sheeran, Tamil composer-producer Santhosh Narayanan, his powerhouse daughter Dhee, and hip-hop firebrand Hanumankind. If that sounds like a lineup you’d dream up at 3 a.m. after too much caffeine and too many playlists, well—dreams do come true.

Santhosh Narayanan announced the news himself on X, casually dropping: “Ed Sheeran – Dhee – Hanumankind – Santhosh Narayanan. Proud to have produced and performed this one.” No buildup. No press tease. Just a mic drop. Within hours, the internet lost its collective rhythm. Was this a remix? An original? A fever dream born of Spotify algorithms?