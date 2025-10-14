Ed Sheeran joins Santhosh Narayanan, Dhee and Hanumankind for new track

Every once in a while, the music gods throw a dart at a world map and hit pure magic. This week’s surprise bullseye? A collaboration between Ed Sheeran, Tamil composer-producer Santhosh Narayanan, his powerhouse daughter Dhee, and hip-hop firebrand Hanumankind. If that sounds like a lineup you’d dream up at 3 a.m. after too much caffeine and too many playlists, well—dreams do come true.
Santhosh Narayanan announced the news himself on X, casually dropping: “Ed Sheeran – Dhee – Hanumankind – Santhosh Narayanan. Proud to have produced and performed this one.” No buildup. No press tease. Just a mic drop. Within hours, the internet lost its collective rhythm. Was this a remix? An original? A fever dream born of Spotify algorithms?
Reports suggest the track is part of Play (Remixes)—a reimagined version of Ed’s recent album—but the details are fuzzier than a lo-fi beat. What’s clear is that Sheeran’s ongoing South Asian streak (remember Sapphire with Arijit Singh?) isn’t a phase; it’s a full-blown strategy. And frankly, it’s about time.
For Santosh, the project is a leap from Chennai’s sonic underground into global spotlight. Dhee brings her trademark offbeat tone, the same that powered Enjoy Enjaami into a cultural juggernaut. And Hanumankind—whose rapid-fire verses have made even non-rap fans sit up—is exactly the kind of gritty counterpoint Ed’s polished pop could use.
The possibilities here are crazy. There's Tamil-infused beats, English hooks and Indian rap—basically, a genre smoothie. Whether it becomes a global chart-topper or a niche cult favourite, one thing’s certain, nothing else will sound like this out there.
When everyone is choosing safe collaborations and predictable crossovers, this one feels genuinely refreshing. If Ed and Santhosh can pull off this novel project without watering it down, they won’t just be making a song, but opening a new chapter in global pop fusion.
