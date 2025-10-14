What to expect from Taylor Swift’s The End of an Era docu-series and film

Where to watch?

The End of an Era is directed by Don Argott and co-directed by Sheena M Joyce while The Final Show is directed by Glenn Weiss. Taylor Swift stated that she allowed filmmakers to capture the tour because she wanted to remember every moment of what she considered it to be the most important and intense chapter of her life. The series, The End of an Era, will focus on the tour's closing chapter. "And the only thing left to do is the close the book!"

There's a glimpse of a whiteboard with songs, suggesting the series will explore the song choices and perhaps the creative evolution of the show, especially as it wound down. Both the docuseries and the new concert film will premiere on December 12 on Disney+. However, the six-episode docuseries will not be released all at once. December 12 will premiere only Episodes 1 and 2. Two new episodes will be released each week, completing the series on December 26.