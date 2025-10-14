Punjabi sensation Talwiinder to dazzle Dubai with UAE debut concert

Punjabi music’s fastest rising star, Talwiinder with his skull donned signature face paint is set to make his debut in the UAE on November 8, 2025. Fans are already looking forward to the event that will showcase the singer-lyricist-composer’s unique artistry, offering a concert experience that transcends traditional boundaries and celebrates the vibrant world of Punjabi music.
The show promises to be an unforgettable night, attracting fans from diverse backgrounds, eager to witness a genre-blurring performance that intertwines his energetic presence with a captivating setlist.
Talwiinder’s performance will feature major hits including Khayaal, Wishes, Haseen, Nakhre, Dil Mera, Dhundala, Pal Pal and Funk Song, among many others, offering a dynamic mix that reflects his innovative approach to music. His artistry is renowned for its kinetic energy and boundary-pushing productions, inviting audiences of all ages to engage in a collective moment of wonder and reinvention.
Talwiinder shares, “This is an exciting new chapter in my touring repertoire as I prepare to step onto the stage in Dubai for the very first time. I’m eager to connect with my fans in one of the world’s most vibrant cities.”
Born Talwinder Singh Sidhu, the San Francisco-based Punjabi music powerhouse is celebrated for his velvety croon, emotive vocals and mesmerising rhythms. His tracks tell poignant tales of desire and yearning, deftly blending elements from genres such as R&B, synth pop, drill and lo-fi while remaining deeply rooted in Punjabi folk traditions. Growing up immersed in the sounds of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Gurdas Maan, in recent feats he has opened for G-Eazy and Dua Lipa during their respective India tours last year.
The event is produced by Team Innovation.
Tickets available online.
At Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.