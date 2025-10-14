Punjabi sensation Talwiinder to dazzle Dubai with UAE debut concert

Punjabi music’s fastest rising star, Talwiinder with his skull donned signature face paint is set to make his debut in the UAE on November 8, 2025. Fans are already looking forward to the event that will showcase the singer-lyricist-composer’s unique artistry, offering a concert experience that transcends traditional boundaries and celebrates the vibrant world of Punjabi music.

Punjabi hitmaker Talwiinder set to electrify Dubai with his UAE debut this November

The show promises to be an unforgettable night, attracting fans from diverse backgrounds, eager to witness a genre-blurring performance that intertwines his energetic presence with a captivating setlist.

Talwiinder’s performance will feature major hits including Khayaal, Wishes, Haseen, Nakhre, Dil Mera, Dhundala, Pal Pal and Funk Song, among many others, offering a dynamic mix that reflects his innovative approach to music. His artistry is renowned for its kinetic energy and boundary-pushing productions, inviting audiences of all ages to engage in a collective moment of wonder and reinvention.