Punjabi star Talwiinder to launch immersive four-city Halloween Tour

This Halloween season, Punjabi music’s fastest rising star Talwiinder will unveil a four-city tour that transcends the conventional concert experience, weaving a genre-blurring performance into a singular, transcendent celebration.

Get ready for Talwiinder’s spooky-chic Halloween Concert Tour 2025

Kicking off in Ludhiana on October 4th, continuing to Hyderabad on October 11th, Mumbai’s Dome SVP Stadium on October 31st, and culminating in New Delhi on November 2nd, each of the shows are conceived as a pilgrimage into creativity and self-expression. The venues for Ludhiana, Hyderabad, and New Delhi will be announced shortly.

Known for its energy and experimentation, Talwiinder’s artistry guarantees a performance experience that wipes away the boundaries of the stage and invokes a shared sense of wonder amidst reinvention. He will be performing the best set of his life, featuring his biggest tracks: Khayaal, Wishes, Haseen, Nakhre, Dil Mera, Dhundala, and Funk Song. They will include immersive visuals, gothic aesthetics, haunting projections and theatrical lighting, transforming the venue into an otherworldly concert experience perfectly aligned with Halloween’s mysterious essence.

The performance will redefine the venue into a haven for misfits and creative souls. Patrons will be encouraged to lean into their individuality with elaborate masks and artistic body paints, contributing to a community where no one is judged and embraced for being themselves, surrounded by those who share a passion for art. Masquerade will be a major motif for all patrons, inviting them to celebrate their inner mystery under the banner of #miisfiit_masquerade movement.