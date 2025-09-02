Punjabi star Talwiinder to launch immersive four-city Halloween Tour

This Halloween season, Punjabi music’s fastest rising star Talwiinder will unveil a four-city tour that transcends the conventional concert experience, weaving a genre-blurring performance into a singular, transcendent celebration.
Kicking off in Ludhiana on October 4th, continuing to Hyderabad on October 11th, Mumbai’s Dome SVP Stadium on October 31st, and culminating in New Delhi on November 2nd, each of the shows are conceived as a pilgrimage into creativity and self-expression. The venues for Ludhiana, Hyderabad, and New Delhi will be announced shortly.
Known for its energy and experimentation, Talwiinder’s artistry guarantees a performance experience that wipes away the boundaries of the stage and invokes a shared sense of wonder amidst reinvention. He will be performing the best set of his life, featuring his biggest tracks: Khayaal, Wishes, Haseen, Nakhre, Dil Mera, Dhundala, and Funk Song. They will include immersive visuals, gothic aesthetics, haunting projections and theatrical lighting, transforming the venue into an otherworldly concert experience perfectly aligned with Halloween’s mysterious essence.
The performance will redefine the venue into a haven for misfits and creative souls. Patrons will be encouraged to lean into their individuality with elaborate masks and artistic body paints, contributing to a community where no one is judged and embraced for being themselves, surrounded by those who share a passion for art. Masquerade will be a major motif for all patrons, inviting them to celebrate their inner mystery under the banner of #miisfiit_masquerade movement.
The night will feature professional costume contests recognizing the most creative, terrifying and original ensembles. Exclusive fan engagements will include intimate backstage meet-and-greet opportunities, photo booths with a life-size Talwiinder standee, limited-edition merchandise, skull-face painting stations and fanpit access.
Talwiinder says, “Halloween has always been an expression of creativity and what it is to be your unique self. I am excited to see everyone embrace their unique selves. This tour signifies the freedom for you to be whoever you want to be, express yourself how you feel fit, and come together with others who have that same passion for being yourself and ultimately expressing your individuality. Let’s all come together for one evening and make it a memorable night where we embrace the beautiful misfits that we are!”
Born Talwinder Singh Sidhu, the San Francisco-based Punjabi lyrical powerhouse is known for his velvety croon, emotive vocals, and mesmerising rhythms.
The tour is produced by Team Innovation in collaboration with WMS Entertainment.
Tickets start at INR 999. Available online.