Kylie Jenner makes singing debut with Terror Jr

American media personality and socialite Kylie Jenner has made her singing debut with the track Fourth Strike, which she sang alongside pop duo Terror Jr.

Kylie Jenner debuts as a singer!

The new single, which released on Tuesday, features Kylie’s vocals and is a follow up to the 2016 hit song Three Strikes where the entrepreneur appeared to promote her company Kylie Cosmetics.

Fourth Strike comes before the launch of Kylie’s latest cosmetics collection. Kylie shared the news with a post on Instagram handle, which comprised pictures and videos from the recordings of the song. “AHHHHHH!!!!!! 'FOURTH STRIKE'!!! terror jr ft KING KYLIE!!!!! OUT NOW EVERYWHERE! what is happening!!!,” she captioned the post.