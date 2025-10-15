Shaan’s son Maahi drops debut EP Talab on love and longing

Maahi, son of Bollywood playback singer Shaan, has dropped his first EP called Talab. It has four songs, Talab, Vaari Vaari, Raahein and Dildari, that show how he is shaping his own sound and story. The word Talab means desire, and that feeling runs through all the tracks. The songs talk about the various shades and versions of love — from the thrill of falling for someone to the quiet comfort that follows.
The first track, Talab, is about the rush of new love. Vaari Vaari talks about what people give up when they care deeply for someone. Dildaari focuses on warmth and kindness in a relationship. The last song, Raahein, ties it all together, showing love as a long journey two people take together.
The music sounds simple and real. It doesn’t try too hard. You can hear that Maahi wants to say something honest. His voice feels steady, but not overproduced, and the lyrics stay close to emotion instead of drama.
Maahi has already built a steady and loyal fan base with his songs like Sorry, Jaadugari, etc. His single Jaan Se Zyada featured both his father, Shaan and mother Radhika Mukherjee, which made it a very special project. He also made his playback debut in the film Naadaniyaan earlier in 2025.
He recently teamed up with a YouTube channel for a short video based on Talab, where he acted out parts of the story from the songs. It’s a smart move for someone who wants to reach listeners beyond just music platforms. Talab, released by Saregama, is now streaming everywhere. We think it's a clean, heartfelt debut — the kind that doesn’t try to impress too much, but leaves you curious about what comes next for him. Let's see what the masses have to say about him.
