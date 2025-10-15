Shaan’s son Maahi drops debut EP Talab on love and longing

Maahi, son of Bollywood playback singer Shaan, has dropped his first EP called Talab. It has four songs, Talab, Vaari Vaari, Raahein and Dildari, that show how he is shaping his own sound and story. The word Talab means desire, and that feeling runs through all the tracks. The songs talk about the various shades and versions of love — from the thrill of falling for someone to the quiet comfort that follows.

The first track, Talab, is about the rush of new love. Vaari Vaari talks about what people give up when they care deeply for someone. Dildaari focuses on warmth and kindness in a relationship. The last song, Raahein, ties it all together, showing love as a long journey two people take together.