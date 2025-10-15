Mary Ann Alexander collaborates with Linden Jay on new track

After a string of successful international releases, India’s rising R&B sensation Mary Ann Alexander is ready to captivate admirers once more with her next track. Love Or A Lesson addresses the ambiguities and shifting dynamics of love often seen in close relationships.

Mary Ann Alexander teams up with Grammy-nominated Linden Jay for soul-stirring R&B single Love Or A Lesson

A collaboration with Grammy-nominated British composer, producer, and performer Linden Jay was spurred on by a haunting guitar loop from Ashton Sellars, a London-based native New Zealand producer and songwriter. This loop sets a poignant tone that mirrors the emotional turmoil of questioning the authenticity of one’s feelings in a relationship. With crisp lyrics and a velvety flow, Mary Ann captures the emotional complexities that arise in a relationship when uncertainty takes precedence.

Mary Ann Alexander says, “I wanted to capture this emotional experience most people are always struggling with,” adding, “The song tells a story about the confusion and introspection we face in moments of doubt, making it relatable for anyone who’s questioned the authenticity of their feelings. Is this true love, or merely another lesson from the universe?”

Linden Jay said, “Working on Love Or A Lesson was an incredible experience. Mary Ann’s emotional depth and sincerity stand out, making this song resonate on numerous levels.”

Love Or A Lesson promises to resonate with listeners through its powerful storytelling and evocative soundscapes, further establishing Mary Ann Alexander as a compelling voice in the modern Asian music landscape.

Love Or A Lesson is now available on all major streaming platforms.