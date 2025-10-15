Muse and Train to headline Bandland 2026 in Bengaluru

Music lovers, it’s time to return to where it all began! Bandland 2026, BookMyShow Live’s flagship rock and alternative music festival, is back for its third edition, set to take place on February 14 and 15, 2026, at NICE Grounds, Bengaluru.

Curated and produced by BookMyShow Live — the festival has evolved from a celebration of bands into a vibrant cultural movement that unites generations of rock enthusiasts.

Following a stellar 2024 edition that brought together international icons and India’s top acts, Bandland 2026 is raising the bar once again. This year’s lineup features two monumental names making their India debut — British rock legends Muse and Grammy-winning pop-rock giants Train.

Known for their explosive live shows, Muse will bring their grand, cinematic style to India for the first time, performing hits like Uprising, Starlight and Knights of Cydonia. Sharing the stage with them, Train will charm fans with timeless anthems such as Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me), Hey, Soul Sister and Drive By.