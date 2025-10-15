Muse and Train to headline Bandland 2026 in Bengaluru

Music lovers, it’s time to return to where it all began! Bandland 2026, BookMyShow Live’s flagship rock and alternative music festival, is back for its third edition, set to take place on February 14 and 15, 2026, at NICE Grounds, Bengaluru.
Curated and produced by BookMyShow Live — the festival has evolved from a celebration of bands into a vibrant cultural movement that unites generations of rock enthusiasts.
Following a stellar 2024 edition that brought together international icons and India’s top acts, Bandland 2026 is raising the bar once again. This year’s lineup features two monumental names making their India debut — British rock legends Muse and Grammy-winning pop-rock giants Train.
Known for their explosive live shows, Muse will bring their grand, cinematic style to India for the first time, performing hits like Uprising, Starlight and Knights of Cydonia. Sharing the stage with them, Train will charm fans with timeless anthems such as Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me), Hey, Soul Sister and Drive By.
The festival also welcomes back Australian progressive rock powerhouse Karnivool, who return to India just a week after the release of their new album In Verses. Adding more edge to the lineup is Indian metal favourite Scribe, whose genre-defying “Scribecore” sound and award-winning discography have earned them a cult following.
Representing India’s homegrown rock scene are Girish and the Chronicles (GATC), who recently opened for Guns N’ Roses in Mumbai, alongside a new generation of indie artistes including Sen, Mali, Tejas, Sahil x Tariq Vasudeva, The Lightyears Explode and Komodo Jane.
From across the globe, audiences can also look forward to high-octane performances by Baltimore’s punk-inspired Pinkshift, Cardiff’s gritty rockers James and the Cold Gun and LA’s emerging six-piece The Sophs.
This edition of Bandland will feature two stages and promises an immersive experience that captures the energy and emotion of live music. Beyond the Bengaluru festival, the new Bandland on Tour series will take the experience to other cities, starting with rock icon Tom Morello performing in Gurugram (December 17), Mumbai (December 19) and Bengaluru (December 21).
Bandland 2026 is more than just a festival —it’s a reunion for the rock community, a place where generations connect through sound and where every note reminds fans why live music will always feel like home.
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress