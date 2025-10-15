Rais Anis Sabri revives Khusro’s Nami Danam in Urdu with new single Jahan Kal Raat Ko Hum The

With this new adaptation, translated by Sulaiman Khateeb, Rais Anis Sabri aims to make Khusro’s timeless message more accessible to Urdu and Hindi-speaking audiences—without losing the spiritual intensity or lyrical complexity of the original.

A child prodigy and heir to a respected Qawwali lineage, Rais Anis Sabri is celebrated for his emotionally charged performances rooted in the Chishti Rang tradition. Produced by Khaja Khateeb with music by Jaspal Moni, the track is more than just a song — it’s a cultural bridge between the past and present, between language and longing.

In an exclusive conversation, Rais Anis Sabri opens up about the track, his musical journey, the future of Qawwali, and lots more.

Excerpts: