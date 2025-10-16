Kumar Vishwas brings the Ramayana to life in Mumbai poetry show

Mumbai’s iconic Shanmukhananda Auditorium was transformed into a vibrant celebration of poetry, culture, and emotion as celebrated poet Dr Kumar Vishwas led a sold-out Kavi Sammelan that resonated deeply with audiences of all ages. With tickets snapped up two weeks in advance, the event drew nearly 3,000 poetry lovers who were treated to a powerful blend of humour, heritage, and verses.

Kumar Vishwas stuns Mumbai with sold-out poetry show

Sharing the stage with acclaimed poets Sudeep Bhola, Sakshi Tiwari, Vinod Pandey, and Kushal Kushendra, Dr Vishwas curated an evening that moved effortlessly between laughter and reflection. The enthusiastic crowd that ranged from young students to elderly fans responded to the event with rapturous applause, laughter, and moments of silent reverence, ultimately giving the performers a heartfelt standing ovation.

One of the most poignant moments of the night came during Dr Vishwas’s evocative recitations honouring the timeless values of Indian culture. His verses dedicated to Lord Ram and Lord Krishna struck a spiritual chord, reminding the audience of poetry’s unique ability to carry both emotion and tradition. Currently contributing lyrics to an upcoming cinematic version of the Ramayana—a project involving global music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, Dr. Vishwas brought a fresh, poetic lens to India’s epic heritage.

Talking about the evening, Dr. Vishwas said, “This was one of the most special performances of my journey. The audience’s energy—from youngsters to seniors—was electrifying. The smiles, tears, and warmth I witnessed tonight will stay with me for a long time. I am thrilled to take this experience across the country. Live poetry has its own magic, and I can’t wait to meet more people on this upcoming tour.”

Following the success of the Mumbai event, Kumar Vishwas is now gearing up for an all-India Kavi Sammelan tour, set to bring the power of poetry to cities across the nation. With its rich blend of devotion, satire, and storytelling, the tour promises to continue celebrating poetry as a living art form that connects hearts across generations.

