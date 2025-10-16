Spotify AI DJ now accepts Spanish-language requests and more

Music streaming app Spotify has amped its AI feature known as DJ exclusively for their Premium members. Listeners with Premium subscription can now type in their music requests in both English and Spanish and the app will deliver!

Spotify's AI, DJ has levelled up with new features

Premium subscribers of Spotify can type in song requests in Spanish too, with DJ Livi, the Spanish-Language AI of the music streaming platform.

According to the app's official statement, "DJ Livi now accepts music requests, giving millions of Spanish-speaking listeners a new way to curate the vibe of their sessions in real time. Whether you want “clásicos de reggaetón de los 2000” or “canciones tranqui para desconectarte,” you can now ask DJ for music to match any mood or moment, en español".