Spotify AI DJ now accepts Spanish-language requests and more

Music streaming app Spotify has amped its AI feature known as DJ exclusively for their Premium members. Listeners with Premium subscription can now type in their music requests in both English and Spanish and the app will deliver!
Premium subscribers of Spotify can type in song requests in Spanish too, with DJ Livi, the Spanish-Language AI of the music streaming platform.
According to the app's official statement, "DJ Livi now accepts music requests, giving millions of Spanish-speaking listeners a new way to curate the vibe of their sessions in real time. Whether you want “clásicos de reggaetón de los 2000” or “canciones tranqui para desconectarte,” you can now ask DJ for music to match any mood or moment, en español".
DJ began accepting song requests via voice command only earlier this year, but that was limited to English-language users. Now, the streaming platform has expanded its linguistic horizon.
Talking about the text requests and the recent upgrade, Spotify has said, "You asked, we delivered. In addition to using your voice, you can now type your music request in both English and Spanish, one of the most-requested Spotify features on social media from fans. Whether you’re commuting or in a quiet space, DJ adapts to your needs and puts your listening in your hands".
If Premium users want to access Spotify's AI DJ, they need to search up "DJ" on the app itself and enjoy the "curated mix of music and commentary tailored to" the needs of the user. The option to further request songs through voice and text commands is also available in the bottom right hand corner.
