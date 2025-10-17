Ed Sheeran opens up on working with Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Karan Aujla in Play

Praising rapper Hanumankind, composer Santhosh Narayanan, and Dhee, he added, "Dont Look Down ft @hanumankind , @dhee___ , @musicsanthosh - I loooove HMK, and got the opportunity to meet him at Coachella and catch his show. I was obsessed with the energy and feel of it all. We connected then and have been speaking since about working together, then this came up. Santhosh is one of the greatest film composers, and also introduced me to Dhee who is such an amazing talent and voice. I wanted to represent south india on this EP and the beautiful Tamil language, and they have done such an amazing job fusing all of this together."

Speaking about Arijit, the Shape of You maker wrote, "'Sapphire ft @arijitsingh - everyone already knows the story to this, but going to Jiaganj with my dad to create this with arijit is one of my favourite memories in my musical career

Revealing how he met Jonita Gandhi, Ed concluded, "Heaven ft @jonitamusic - I met Jonita 2024 when I played my big show in Mumbai, and got to then do some shows with her the following year when I came back for tour. In short, I’m a fan. I love her voice, the tone, the softness. This was the perfect tune for us to do together, and is also the first Hindi song I have released. Its an honour to do it with her, what a talent."