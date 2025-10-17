Inside Ty Dolla $ign’s five-year journey to Tycoon

“I’m always loving something,” he says with a grin. “It hasn’t all the way worked out for me yet.” For Ty Dolla $ign, love — in all its flawed and fleeting forms — remains one of his richest sources of inspiration.

Beyond music: building an empire

In keeping with the spirit of Tycoon, Ty Dolla $ign is also making moves offstage. He recently launched his own label, EZMNY, alongside Motown Records executive Shawn Barron. Their first signing, rising R&B artist Leon Thomas, has already seen chart-topping success with Mutt, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

“My goal with EZMNY is to give real artists a chance,” he says. “I didn’t make it until I was 27, and I was always good. I just want to reach back to people that are actually great.”

He’s confident that R&B is on the brink of a renaissance. “There’s definitely going to be a comeback in R&B very soon,” he adds. “We’re talking Leon specifically.”

Looking ahead

While rumours continue to swirl around Vultures 3, his joint project with Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign remains tight-lipped. “There was a lot of music that was done,” he admits. “I feel like we made the best music that was out at the time. It was a successful project and a fun experience. Who knows what may happen in the future? I’m open to whatever.”

For now, his focus is squarely on Tycoon — and on connecting with fans in a more personal way. His upcoming documentary, Still Free TC, premiered earlier this year at the Tribeca Film Festival and offers an intimate look at his life and his brother Big TC, who remains incarcerated on what Ty Dolla $ign believes is a wrongful conviction.

“I’ve had a lot of friends and fans tell me, ‘You never really let anybody in,’” he shares. “So, this is the time where I let everybody in. I just feel like the people need to see it.”

As he prepares to tour Tycoon and bring his new era to the stage, Ty Dolla $ign’s message is simple: “I just want people to feel inspired after they hear it. I want them to believe in themselves — and believe in me. I’m always going to give you the best of the best.”