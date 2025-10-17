Taylor Swift fans flood German museum to see painting echoing her hit video The Fate of Ophelia

Hundreds of additional visitors came to the Hessische Landesmuseum in the central German city of Wiesbaden over the weekend to admire the painting, with one family traveling from the northern city of Hamburg especially for the occasion, museum spokesperson Susanne Hirschmann told a news agency on Thursday. Among the visitors were also many American families who are stationed at an US Army base in Wiesbaden.

The Swifties’ goal: an Art Nouveau painting by Friedrich Heyser featuring Ophelia, Hamlet’s beloved in William Shakespeare’s play of the same name. In the original play, Ophelia, a young noblewoman of Denmark, ultimately becomes mad and drowns. Heyser’s oil-on-canvas painting presents the figure of Ophelia clad in white and surrounded by white water lilies. The painting’s exact year of creation is not known but experts believe it dates back to around 1900.

In the opening scene of the video for the hit song The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor slips into the role of Ophelia and becomes a living painting. The scene shows similarities to the work of Heyser, museum director Andreas Henning told German news agency dpa.

Susanne said the museum team recognised the resemblance earlier this month and decided to invite Swifties for a special tour next month. Once they had posted an announcement of the tour on their website, news of the Ophelia painting soon went viral online.