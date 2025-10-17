Hollywood veteran Vanessa Redgrave to receive Stella della Mole award

Veteran actor-activist Vanessa Redgrave will be honoured with the Stella della Mole award at the 43rd Torino Film Festival for her outstanding contribution to cinematographic art. The festival, held in Turin, Italy, will also showcase the actor‘s latest film The Estate.

Vanessa, known for movies like Blow-Up, Isadora and Atonement among many others, her accolades include an Academy Award, a Tony Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards and an Olivier Award, making her one of the few performers to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting.

The Estate brings together on screen the actress and her husband Franco Nero in a thriller directed by their son Carlo Gabriel Nero. At the heart of the story, an aristocratic family must save their country house from debts and disturbing apparitions, as per a press release.