Netflix sets Delhi Crime season three for November 13 release

Shefali said returning as “Madam Sir” felt deeply personal. “Vartika is fighting an enemy that not only crosses borders but exists in the shadows of everyday society. Human trafficking isn’t the act of a few; it’s a symptom of a world that looks away. But Vartika keeps fighting anyway, even if it means saving one life,” the actor said in a statement.

Huma described her role as “powerful yet unsettling”. “Meena is shaped by trauma yet wields immense control. She’s both victim and perpetrator. Delhi Crime doesn’t glorify or sensationalise — it confronts the uncomfortable truths hiding in plain sight,” she said.

Produced by Golden Karavan and SK Global Entertainment, Delhi Crime season three is written by Chopra, Anu Singh Choudhary, Apoorva Bakshi, Michael Hogan, Mayank Tiwari and Shubhra Swarup.

Delhi Crime, which launched on Netflix in 2019 with its first season, won the International Emmy for best drama series in 2020. The show‘s second season came out in August 2022.